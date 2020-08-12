Tourism officials to vote on new law for hitching and unhitching horses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Tourism Commission says they will decide Wednesday whether to pass a new law requiring carriage horse owners to attach their horses to a town-permitted structure while hitching and unhitching.
City of Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio says based on the city's recent investigation, changing the law is in the best interest of the city and the horses.
Officials say they conducted an investigation into a recent incident where a carriage horse was seriously injured after running through downtown with an empty carriage still attached. The horse’s injuries were so severe, the city said he had to be euthanized.
“Our main goal is to prevent an incident like this from occurring in the future,” Riccio said. “So we have a duty and a responsibility to ensure that these animals are treated in a safe manner to where they won’t be injured, or in this unfortunate case euthanized.”
Officials say the investigation showed, if the horse had been tied, this unnecessary loss would not have happened.
The City of Charleston Tourism Commission says because of the investigation, they are looking to add a new protocol that would require horses to be tied to a permanent fixture, like a wall or a pole, during the entire hitching and unhitching process.
“Having that added safety measure, having the horse being tied or fixed to a permanent object,” Riccio said. “Just as an added measure to prevent the horse from fleeing from the handlers.”
Since there is currently no requirement for handlers during this process, the city says they cannot press charges over the incident. However, if this new amendment is added, officials say it could make this type of incident punishable by criminal court.
Riccio says they have the full support of the horse carriage industry.
The subcommittee will first review the ordinance at 4:30 p.m. and it will then be voted on by the full Tourism Commission at 5:30 p.m., officials say.
If it's approved, Ricco says it will be introduced to the full council next week.
To access via phone, dial 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter meeting ID# 895 7435 5957.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.