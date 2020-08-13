Deputies: Man injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night near Savannah Highway.
Capt. Roger Antonio said the shooting was reported in the 600 block of Savage Road just after 8 p.m.
A male victim was injured in the incident and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The gunman left the scene, deputies say.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.
