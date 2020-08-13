Authorities release new details on ‘ambush’ shooting that left man, S.C. K-9 officer dead

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Anderson County Coroner and Anderson County Sheriff released new details about the deadly shooting Tuesday night in a Lowe’s parking lot on that left a man and a sheriff’s office K9 dead.
A 16-year-old girl was injured.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the suspect, Bryan Keith Hamilton Jr., 21, of Greer, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Shore said Hamilton had three gunshot wounds to the lower extremities from deputies returning fire.
Shore said K-9 Roscoe was injured in the crossfire and died by friendly-fire.
“This was a situation that happened in about tow-and-a-half, three seconds and the officers, in the interview, felt they were ambushed,” Shore said.
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. after Hamilton and a 16-year-old girl led deputies on a chase, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said.
McBride said the chase was called off and the suspects crashed into the back of a taxi and ran away.
K-9 Roscoe was brought in and tracked down the suspect in a “dark, poorly lit and heavily wooded area,” McBride said.
McBride said it was a steep area with two elevations points.
Deputies saw Hamilton come into view with a firearm and then heard a shot, McBride said.
"This was a combat-style situation where deputies returned fire believing they were fired upon in just mere seconds," McBride said.
No deputies were injured, McBride said.
The 16-year-old was flown to the hospital after being shot, Shore said. No update of her condition was given.
K-9 Roscoe died Wednesday morning at a veterinarian’s office.
Roscoe was a 3-year-old German shepherd who joined the department in 2017.
He was nationally certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and tracking.
