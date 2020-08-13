Beach parking rules to change on the Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - More people will be able to park their cars at the Isle of Palms beginning this weekend.
In an emergency meeting on Thursday, city council amended several emergency ordinances, including rules on parking.
Beginning on Sunday, municipal parking lots will open at full capacity. Beach parking will also be available on the ocean-side of Palm Blvd. between 21st Avenue and 40th Avenue, and on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 42nd Avenue and 57th Avenue.
Additionally, beach parking will be allowable on the south side of each avenue between 3rd Avenue and 9th Avenue.
The original emergency ordinances regarding beach parking were set to expire on Sunday.
