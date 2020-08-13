Approval meeting scheduled for new pharmacy coming to East Bay and Calhoun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City planners say a new mixed-use development is coming to a vacant lot in a busy area of downtown Charleston.
The locally owned regional pharmacy, Delta Pharmacy, will be bringing its newest location to the corner of Calhoun Street and East Bay Street, City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said.
It's also a medical supply company and Lindsey says it will have a few apartment residences above it.
City officials say the vacant lot, which is right at the entrance of the Aquarium Wharf, has been an empty gravel and grass parking lot for years.
Lindsey says historically it was a commercial building with residences above, so the city is excited to bring back a similar use.
"It's a cool thing for downtown to have a local pharmacy in a prominent location, like East Bay and Calhoun," Lindsey said. "We're really excited about that use."
The architects for the project, The Middleton Group, says that the design for the Delta Pharmacy is a modern homage to the historic corner store structure in terms of its massing and proportions.
The pharmacy has a current location on East Bay Street, and Lindsey says they wanted to stay in the same general area of their present location so they could still accommodate all of their downtown customers.
Lindsey added that Delta Pharmacy hopes this can be its showcase location for the area. He says this area has a good mix of historical structures and modern buildings, and this development will be a good mix of both.
"The historic structures will certainly remain in that location and that's one of the reasons we like this proposal so much because it is a small scale, new building and it does reference the history of Charleston maybe more than some of the new larger, modern buildings," Lindsey said. "So, overall, we think it's a good mix for this corner and it really is going to be a unique thing for the city."
The Board of Architectural Review says the Delta Pharmacy will be up for conceptual approval Thursday.
Lindsey says the city anticipates construction starting in the next few months, and it will probably take a year to complete.
The concept approval meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. and will be held over Zoom, Lindsey said.
