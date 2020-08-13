Deputies: Man wanted for previous ‘big rig’ joyride arrested after stealing another 18-wheeler

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after a high-speed chase in a stolen 18-wheeler wreaked havoc and crossed county lines.
Austin Cordale Grimes, 29, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop for blue lights, traffic offenses and a towed vehicle charge.
Deputies say they were first dispatched to the area of Highway 17-A in Dorchester County at 2:37 a.m. Thursday in reference to a hit-and-run. On their way to the scene, deputies say dispatch warned them of damage to multiple vehicles in the Hershey Mobile Home Park.
The 18-wheeler was then located on Highway 17-A, near Dorchester Road, deputies say.
An incident report states that when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, Grimes sped through a red light and continued to ignore the authorities.
As the 18-wheeler sped south down Highway 17-A at 75 mph, deputies say the vehicle was swerving and driving all over the road.
Deputies say they contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office as the 18-wheeler began to head toward county lines. As the vehicle pass Research Center Drive, deputies say that Grimes attempted to run other vehicles off the road at speeds exceeding 65 mph.
An incident report states that Grimes continued on Highway 17-A, speeding through the town of Cottageville, at which point Colleton County deputies took lead in the pursuit.
Grimes then turned onto Jefferies Highway and attempted to hit a Colleton County patrol car before turning onto I-95 North, the report said.
As the chase continued up I-95, deputies say the 18-wheeler’s tires began to pop and the vehicle slowly came to a stop near mile marker 71.
Once stopped, Grimes exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, the report states.
Upon running Grimes’ name and information through the Dorchester County Dispatch, the sheriff’s office says Grimes had felony warrants out for his arrest in Berkeley County, Goose Creek and Charleston County.
Some of those warrants, deputies say stemmed from a previous 18-wheeler joy ride from Aug. 6 when deputies failed to detain Grimes.
Grimes was transported to the Dorchester County Jail where deputies say he was searched and booked without incident.
