Firefighters: Commercial building fire extinguished in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they have contained a fire that broke out in a laundry facility dryer.
Firefighters say they reported to the Southrail Road commercial structure fire at 9:25 Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from the roof of a large commercial building and employees evacuating.
The firefighters say they put down supply hose lines on Southrail Road, blocking the roadway while firefighters were operating.
Firefighters then made entry into the laundry facility and found a fire contained to a commercial dryer while the large building was filled with smoke, the North Charleston Fire Department says.
North Charleston Police and Charleston County EMS say they provided traffic and medical support to the incident.
Fans to remove the smoke from the building and no injuries occurred on scene, officials say.
The North Charleston Fire Department says that two years ago, the department assisted the business with a fire drill and evacuation plan.
When they arrived Thursday morning, the firefighters said everyone went to the evacuation meeting site and all employees confirmed everyone was safe.
