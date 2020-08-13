Hundreds of evictions filed in the Tri-County since moratorium lifted

Those numbers, however, are lower than what we saw in the same time period last year. From June 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019, Charleston County had 2,322 evictions filed. Berkeley County, from June 1, 2019 to Aug. 11, 2019, had 1,230 evictions filed. Dorchester County, from July 2019 to Aug. 13, 2019, recorded 1,007 eviction cases filed.”