LIVE: Attorney for victim assaulted outside W. Ashley pool hall to call for additional arrests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An attorney representing a man who was assaulted outside a West Ashley bar and pool hall on Aug. 5 said he plans to release video of the incident at a news conference Thursday morning.
That news conference is being held at 11 a.m. in Charleston.
Attorney Jerod Frazier said he will call for additional arrests in the incident, which happened on Aug. 5 outside the Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.
He claims there was a delay in calling an ambulance and said some who witnessed it purposely did not call for help.
On Wednesday, Charleston Police said Christopher Lee White, 35, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
