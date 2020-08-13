New outdoor fitness area coming to Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’s ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island officials say they will soon be building a new outdoor fitness center.
The town administrator, Andy Benke, says the equipment will be placed between the base of the J. Marshall Stith man-made mound at the back of the park, and the small children play area.
“A unique aspect about Sullivan’s Island is the healthy outdoor lifestyle and opportunities which it presents the public,” Benke said. “The Town is proud to partner with South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to enhance that outdoor experience through a PARD grant for those who live and visit the island.”
Benke says it will be similar to an outdoor gym with fitness equipment like pull up bars, parallel bars, a balance beam, and plyo steps. He says it will also require a new concrete base for the ground.
The grand total purchase price for all of the equipment is $17,453.65, Benke said.
The fitness circuit will 75% funded by a grant from the South Carolina Parks and Recreation Department, and officials say the other 25% will be paid for by the town.
Benke added that the outdoor fitness circuit will be free and open to the public, while also available to all residents and visitors on Sullivan's Island.
The Sullivan’s Island Town Council says they will be discussing the quote for all the equipment at Thursday’s 8:30 a.m. Recreation Committee meeting.
Officials say that anyone who wants to listen in or watch the meeting can do so via a zoom the town has organized.
