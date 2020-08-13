Highway Patrol: One dead in crash on SC Highway 170

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a single vehicle collision in Beaufort County.
Officers say the vehicle was traveling west down South Carolina Highway 170, when it veered off the road and struck a tree near Okatie Center Boulevard at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Highway Patrol says the victim was not wearing their seat belt and was dead when authorities arrived on the scene.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Officers say this collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
