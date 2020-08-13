Pandemic causes rise in concerns about plastics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As businesses attempted to curb the spread of COVID-19, many switched to single-use plastics, a move that could set back environmental efforts to limit plastic waste.
It’s not only single-use plastics that are raising concerns with conservationists. Disposable masks are turning up on the ground, in the streets and even on beaches. While the synthetic materials are supposed to help keep people safe in the pandemic, they are hurting efforts to clean up the environment.
Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network Lauren Rust says plastic never really goes away. It simply breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces.
“And then you have the smallest animals eating that, whether it’s fish or even smaller than that shrimp and then it’s just working its way up the food chain and then it’s getting into the food that we are eating,” Rust says. “It’s getting into the dolphins and the larger, you know, whales.”
“We had seen a lot of movement around mitigating plastic pollution not only here in south Carolina but across the globe, I feel like the world was waking up to the issues,” South Carolina Aquarium Conservation Programs Manager Kelly Thorvalson says.
Thorvalson says the coronavirus pumped the breaks on efforts to reduce the use of plastics.
“Not only put the break on it but turned us in the opposite direction of using more single-use plastic than we had even before” she said.
As businesses shifted to disposable options, Thorvalson says sustainable alternatives were not able to keep up with demand. Another challenge to the effort is that plastic is cheaper, a big consideration for businesses struggling to survive.
“I think now that we know that [COVID-19] is not going anywhere for a while and we do see how these products are ending up in our waterways and beaches it is time to start doing what we can to remedy that,” Thorvalson says.
Since the pandemic started, the Aquarium launched a new conservation effort called the Pam and Michael Wilson Plastic-Free Waters program.
They are planning a beach cleanup on Kiawah in September.
