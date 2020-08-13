Person trapped in trench in Pawleys Island, crews responding

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to rescue a person who became trapped in a trench Thursday morning in Pawleys Island.
The incident happened at 67 R B Thompson Way, according to Midway Fire Rescue.
Officials said the person is conscious but is buried up to the shoulders.
Martin Luther King Boulevard is currently blocked as crews work the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.
The Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team has been requested.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
