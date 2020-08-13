S.C. reports 907 new cases of COVID-19, 35 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday’s update on COVID-19 cases in South Carolina from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051 and the number of confirmed deaths to 2,089.
The state reported 907 new confirmed cases, 27 new probable cases, 35 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.
The number of probable cases of COVID-19 rose to 858 and the number of deaths believed to have been caused by COVID-19 but not yet confirmed stands at 97.
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
- Inpatient beds: 8,449 of 10,267 in use; 82.29% utilization rate; 1,322 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 1,116 of 1,465 in use; 76.18% utilization rate; 323 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 523 of 1,566 in use; 201 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday are below:
