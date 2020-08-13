Summerville Town Council extends face mask covering requirement

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council voted Thursday night to extend the town’s emergency ordinance requiring the public to wear face coverings inside businesses where face-to-face interaction occurs and where social distancing is not possible.
The vote means the extension will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 10, town spokesperson Mary Edwards said.
The vote was made at the regular scheduled monthly council meeting “in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution” to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, she said.
All Council, Committees, Boards, and Commission meetings have the ability to be held electronically through Sept. 10. The town will host meetings through Zoom, a digital conferencing service that allows meetings to be broadcast on the internet to devices such as computers, tablets, and phones. The public can watch meetings by clicking the ‘live meetings’ link on the homepage of the Town’s website.
Services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through the CitizenServe portal or by phone.
- Town Hall: 843-871-6000
- Administration: 843-851-4200 or 843-851-4201
- Building Permits: 843-851-4205
- Business Licenses: 843-851-4215 or 843-695-6508
- Code Enforcement: 843-851-4219
- Fire Department: 843-873-5107
- Municipal Court: 843-875-2010
- Parks and Recreation: 843-510-0005
- Planning/Tree Permits: 843-851-4214
- Police Department: 843-871-2463 or 843-875-1650
- Public Works: 843-851-4225
Court
- Court for traffic and criminal cases will continue as scheduled.
- Bond hearings will continue as scheduled.
- Anyone with questions can call the court at 843-875-2010 or email municourt@summervillesc.gov
- Payments can be made online at SC.gov or dropped off in the overnight payment receptacle outside Town Hall.
Events
- The Summerville Farmers Market is back to normal operations every Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall.
- Fire Department’s car seat installation classes are canceled.
Finance
- All business license renewals and payments are due by Aug. 31. Applications not paid in full will face penalties. Penalties will begin on Sept. 1.
