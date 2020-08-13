Tropical Depression 11 still expected to become Josephine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 11th tropical depression is struggling to organize, but forecasters still expect it to become Tropical Storm Josephine by Thursday.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says wind shear is slowing the depression’s development.
At 11 p.m. Wednesday, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 47.1 West.
The depression was moving toward the west near 15 mph. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast overnight and this motion is forecast to continue during the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. At that point, it would take the name Josephine.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Computer models show Josephine remaining a tropical storm into Monday but then has it weakening back into a tropical depression before it reaches the southeastern coast.
“What we’re going to watch with that system is pretty much a wind shear again,” Walsh said. “And what that does, it again rips the system apart, so it’s not going to be good for strengthening and it looks like a lot of the modeling continues to take it off to the north and he said certainly good news.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.