Typical summertime weather to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summertime continues across the Lowcountry with more heat, more humidity and more thunderstorms expected today. We do have the chance of a few showers and storms close to the coast this morning. The better rain chance will come with the heating of the day this afternoon. It does appear that the highest rain chance will be north of I-26. Any storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs today will be near 90 degrees.
TROPICS: Tropical Depression #11 is still forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine today. Some strengthening is possible over the next couple days before weakening is likely over the weekend and early next week. There is a good chance that this storm falls apart as it moves north of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. It appears that this will turn way before approaching the US East Coast. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.