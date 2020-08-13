Typical summertime weather to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summertime continues across the Lowcountry with more heat, more humidity and more thunderstorms expected today. We do have the chance of a few showers and storms close to the coast this morning. The better rain chance will come with the heating of the day this afternoon. It does appear that the highest rain chance will be north of I-26. Any storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs today will be near 90 degrees.