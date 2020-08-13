Walterboro Police release photos from attempted ATM break-in

By Patrick Phillips | August 13, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 2:23 PM

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police department released surveillance images showing the two men they are searching for in an attempted automatic teller machine break-in.

The incident happened Wednesday at approximately 2 a.m. at the Heritage Trust bank.

The images show two men, one in a gray hoodie and the other in an orange ski-mask. The images also show a white or light-colored pickup truck.

Police have not said whether the men were able to get any money from the machine.

Anyone with information on the break-in attempt or who thinks they recognize either man is asked to call Sgt. Gean Johnson at 843-782-1047.

