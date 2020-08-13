Wrongful death lawsuit filed in July Don Holt Crash

BERKELEY COUNTY (WCSC) - The estate of the tow truck driver killed in a July 1 crash on the Don Holt Bridge filed a wrongful death suit against two drivers and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Court documents state that the estate of Will Ellis, the tow truck driver who died in the crash, is suing Dale Phillips II, of Tennessee; Peter Katzburg, of Charleston; and the SCDOT in the crash that also seriously injured Charleston County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Costanzo.
The suit alleges that Katzburg’s vehicle became disabled on the westbound right-hand shoulder of the Don Holt Bridge. Ellis pulled behind Katzburg in a red rollback tow truck with warning lights on along the right shoulder, and Costanzo, a short time later, pulled directly behind Ellis’s tow truck with his blue lights activated to assist.
Court documents allege Phillips, the driver of a Ford F-350, was towing a trailer in the right-hand lane when the truck slammed into the rear of the deputy's vehicle, pushing it into the deputy and Ellis. The impact seriously injured both men and caused Ellis to fall over the short concrete wall on the right-most edge of the bridge.
The suit states Ellis "suffered severe injury from the collision on the bridge and also lost his life as a result of the fall from the bridge into the water below."
The lawsuit claims Katzburg was negligent in failing to exercise due care. It claims Phillips was negligent, failed to exercise due care, failed to keep a proper lookout, was driving distracted, following too closely and violating the state’s Motor Vehicle Act. It also claims he failed to complay with the law requiring significant reduction in speed and lane change to the land not adjacent of the emergency vehicle and was driving too fast for conditions.
The suit states the SCDOT was negligent by "failing to engineer a forgiving quality to the shoulder of the roadway, failing to engineer sinage to warn approaching traffic of stopped cars on the crest of the bridge, failing to engineer a side wall tall enough or with railings to prevent inadvertent or disabled pedestrians from falling over the side, and failing to engineer a fence or net to allow forgiveness to the inevitable and foreseeable circumstance of pedestrians who are forced over the short concrete side wall."
The suit seeks actual, general and punitive damages and seeks a jury trial.
