Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s vehicle broken into, rifle stolen

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say a rifle was stolen early Friday morning from a deputy sheriff's patrol vehicle.
The incident happened in the Alston Park area of Bluffton, deputies say.
The sheriff's office says a command staff inquiry is underway and, once complete, recommendations for disciplinary action for a policy violation will be forwarded to the chief deputy and sheriff for their review.
The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the break-in.
Anyone with information on the break-in and weapon theft is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
