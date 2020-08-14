Brief Live 5 WCSC overnight service outages expected this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 WCSC viewers should be aware of brief service outages past midnight on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The outages are expected to take place Saturday from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and Sunday from 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Both over-the-air broadcasting and cable and satellite customers will be affected.
The outage will involve all five WCSC channels: Live 5 WCSC on 5.1; Bounce Charleston on WCSC 5.2; Circle on WCSC 5.3; GRIT on WCSC 5.4; and Quest on WCSC 5.5.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.