CCSD, DD2 to resume summer off season workouts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District and Dorchester District 2 have both announced that athletes at their schools will be allowed to resume off season summer workouts later this month.
CCSD kids can return to campus on August 17th while DD2 athletes can restart on the 24th.
Both districts had begun off season workouts back in June but both suspended the workouts on June 30th due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Now, with the trend going down over the last couple of weeks, both are heading back to the fields.
“We want to be clear that precautions are in place at every one of our schools to create the safest atmosphere possible for our student-athletes and coaches,” said CCSD Athletic Director Bob Olson. “We are cautiously optimistic we will able to keep our student-athletes on campus as long as the guidelines are followed and the community does their part to help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Official football practices are still slated to begin on September 8th by the South Carolina High School League with the first Friday of games set to be on the 25th.
