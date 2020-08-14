Charleston Co. parents express frustration as enrollment deadlines approach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parents have been given a choice of in-person, temporary remote, or long-term virtual learning for their children, but the deadlines for each are fast approaching.
The enrollment period for Virtual Academy, the long-term virtual learning option, ends on Friday, Aug. 14. A child registered in this will learn from home starting on Sept. 8.
“Virtual academy is for those families who know now that they don’t want to send their children back to school at all this year,” Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said.
Parent Tiffany Deas-Smalls signed her two elementary school children up for this.
“My children have underlying health conditions,” Deas-Smalls said. She also expressed concerns over the lack of testing of students.
“Remember when this COVID first started, the numbers weren’t half as where they are now, schools were the very first thing to close,” she said. “So why with the numbers at the rate that they are would you even consider reopening them?”
Parent Ragan Dubose-Morris also shared concerns over the county’s high rates of COVID-19. It’s why she’s signing her middle school children up for the temporary remote option. That allows students to start at home and then transition into in-person classes once it becomes safer to do so.
She’s also asking the school district for better communication.
“It is okay for the district to say this is an evolving process and we are looking to have to update it frequently,” Dubose-Morris said. “What parents need are those smaller updates to say here’s the state of where we are today and what we’re thinking, we need your input in these ways, we’re waiting on input from these organizations, and once we figure it out, we will be back in touch. The more communication you can give people right now the better.”
Each school has been calling and sending out additional surveys to parents this week asking which option works best for their family. These are due back to the district by Monday, Aug. 17.
“We’re committing to offer our temporary remote for at least a quarter for parents in elementary and middle school or a semester in high school,” Belcher said. “So that way, if we are fortunate and our community continues to work together and the virus levels come down, we’re able to open fully in-person say at the end of the quarter for elementary and middle, but you still aren’t comfortable as a parent, you can transition your child into virtual academy.”
The district hopes to be able to start organizing where teachers and students will be placed by next week. At the earliest, parents will know by the week of Aug. 24 where their child will be placed, Belcher said. At the latest, it could be a week before school starts.
