Man sentenced to 10 years in assault outside W. Ashley sports pub

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an assault that happened outside a West Ashley sports pub.

Christopher Lee White pleaded guilty to assault and also received credit for 512 days time served.

According to authorities, the incident happened in August of 2020 outside the Player’s Place Billiards & Sports Pub where White punched the victim sending him to the hospital for nearly a week because of his injuries.

