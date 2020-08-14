Community activists hold rally for victim assaulted outside W. Ashley sports pub

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some community members are calling for justice after a man was assaulted outside of a West Ashley pool hall and sports pub.
On Friday, the Stand As One organization held a rally outside of the Player's Place Billiards & Sports Pub. They want law enforcement to make additional arrests.
The incident was caught on Rock’s dashcam and Charleston police later arrested 35-year-old Christopher Lee White for the assault.
Activists say his arrest is not enough and there is more video that has yet to be released that reveals a conspiracy.
"What was even worse than the assault was the fact that some of the employees and people inside tried to cover the assault. They called the police and told them he fell," Activist Elvin Speights said. "Had they not had the camera in his car recording, we wouldn't be here."
Supporters at the rally are also calling this a hate crime. They say the rally is not just about Rock, but also about people who may not have had their injustices caught on camera.
Rock's attorney says they are considering a lawsuit. At the rally, the owner of the sports pub was given a notice of representation.
The owner of the bar says he has tried to talk with the protesters and clear everything up but was not given the opportunity. He says the protesters are misinformed, but his lawyer is planning on releasing a statement on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Charleston police department said the management at Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub was very cooperative and instrumental in the investigation.
