Disability employee complains about hazard pay during COVID-19 pandemic

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee with Dorchester County Disabilities and Special Needs says they are getting paid too little to work with residents who test positive for COVID-19.
According to memo sent to all employees, the agency is paying an extra $5 an hour in hazard pay for working with clients who have the virus.
The employee who sent us the memo declined to be identified.
The memo dated July 9 says any employees working with a resident positively diagnosed with COVID-19 will temporarily receive an additional $5 an hour. The memo states the pay will continue until the person is no longer an infection risk.
The employee said she and others feel they should be getting paid more to work so closely with people who have the virus.
Dorchester County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs Executive Director David Goldmintz says the agency is not obligated to give workers hazard pay and he wishes they could pay more.
Goldmintz says since the pandemic started two residents got sick very quickly from the virus and died. He says right now there are no active cases.
Charleston County Disabilities and Special Needs also gives its employees hazard pay.
Executive Director Evelyn Turner says they pay time and a half for those working with residents who have COVID-19. Turner says right now there are no active cases.
The agency Berkeley Citizens has not yet responded to a request for comment.
