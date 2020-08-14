Family, community says goodbye to 5-year-old shot while riding his bicycle

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN/CBS News) - A grieving North Carolina community laid to rest the 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in a crime his family continues to struggle to comprehend.
The family of Cannon Hinnant, his friends and the entire community are still trying to wrap their minds around the loss and the crime itself.
"We shouldn't even be here," the boy's grandfather, Merrill Race, said.
They showed up in droves to the Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson.
"Just a kid trying to have fun in his own yard and something like this happens, it's despicable," Race said.
Race put into words what so many people at the funeral were thinking.
"This guy took something away from us that should have never happened," Race said.
Lee Parker, the boy's step-father, says the 5-year-old loved his bike and his two sisters.
"No words to explain," he said. "Everything, he just loved everything. Everybody."
Parker said the boy's mother is too heartbroken to speak on camera.
"I could sit here for days, I just, there are no words or no amount of money that's going to bring him back," he said.
The shooting happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday night on Archers Road. His family said Cannon was riding his bike in the front yard when their neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms approached, shooting the boy in the head. Sessoms then took off and was arrested Monday in Goldsboro, police said.
Cannon's father said Sessoms lived next door to them for years, that they had shared a beer the night before. The family said there was no history of fights or animosity.
None of it adds up, they say.
But while the grief is overwhelming, they say the support they have received from the community, both in Wilson and beyond, has helped.
"It's amazing. It's amazing. And the things that people have done for us, all around from Australia, Ohio, Colorado," Parker said. "I mean, it don't stop. It's all around the world."
A community vigil that had been planned for Friday night has been postponed at the family's request.
They say they hope to hold some type of gathering in two weeks.
