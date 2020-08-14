Highway Patrol into fatal July 1 Don Holt Bridge crash continuing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s detailed investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck driver and critically injured a deputy on the Don Holt Bridge last month remains open.
The crash happened at the top of the bridge on the morning of July 1.
The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the details of what happened and LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said there is no exact timeline on when that investigation will be complete.
That also means it is still not clear whether charges will be filed in the crash.
Will Ellis, Jr., a tow truck driver, died in the crash. Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo was seriously injured and has been transferred to a Georgia medical facility for treatment of a brain injury he suffered in the collision.
The crash happened after a vehicle broke down at the crest of the bridge, troopers say. Ellis pulled his tow truck in behind the disabled vehicle and Costanzo pulled his county-issued vehicle in behind Ellis’s tow truck a short time later.
A Ford F-350 towing a trailer crashed into the back of Costanzo’s vehicle, which, in turn, struck the tow truck and Ellis and Costanzo. Ellis was knocked over the side of the bridge and his body was found the following day in the water.
Last month, a representative of Ellis’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two drivers and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Court documents state the estate of Ellis is suing Tennessee resident Dale Phillips II and Charleston County resident Peter Katzburg as well as the SCDOT.
The suit alleges Katzburg, whose vehicle became disabled on the bridge, was negligent in “failing to exercise due care.” It claims Phillips, who it identifies as the driver of the truck, was negligent, failed to exercise due care, failed to keep a proper lookout, was driving distracted, following too closely and violating the state’s Motor Vehicle Act. It also claims he failed to comply with the law requiring significant reduction in speed and lane change to the land not adjacent of the emergency vehicle and was driving too fast for conditions.
Court documents allege the SCDOT failed to construct a side wall high enough to prevent someone from falling over the side, failed to constrict or design a fence or net to prevent someone who did fall over the wall from then falling into the water below the bridge, and failed to engineer signage to warn approaching traffic of stopped cars on the bridge.
The suit, filed on July 21, seeks actual, general and punitive damages and seeks a jury trial.
