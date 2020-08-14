Highway Patrol into fatal July 1 Don Holt Bridge crash continuing

The suit alleges Katzburg, whose vehicle became disabled on the bridge, was negligent in “failing to exercise due care.” It claims Phillips, who it identifies as the driver of the truck, was negligent, failed to exercise due care, failed to keep a proper lookout, was driving distracted, following too closely and violating the state’s Motor Vehicle Act. It also claims he failed to comply with the law requiring significant reduction in speed and lane change to the land not adjacent of the emergency vehicle and was driving too fast for conditions.