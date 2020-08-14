Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/14)

Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/14)
Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | August 14, 2020



MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-2 with 2 walks, a stolen base (1) and a K in a 10-3 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .163 with 3 HR’s and 5 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a loss to the Nationals. The Beaufort native is 0-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 15 K’s in 13.2 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 1-3 with a walk, a K and an error (3) in a 4-3 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .220 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Game PPD. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

