More storms possible as we get ready to head into the weekend!

TROPICS: We’re watching two areas in the tropics. Tropical Storm Josephine continues to move west across the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean. Minor strengthening is possible over the next 24 hours before weakening occurs over the weekend and early next week. Josephine is likely to fall apart by the middle of next week at the latest. Josephine should stay north of the Caribbean islands and have no impact on any land areas. We’re also watching an area of low pressure developing near the Tidewater of Virginia. There is a chance that this will develop into a tropical depression or storm as it moves away from the US. This poses no threat to any land areas!