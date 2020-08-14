More storms possible as we get ready to head into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day with scattered showers and storms expected across the Lowcountry as we wrap up the work week. An early morning round of storms have pushed offshore but these storms will leave behind some clouds for the first few hours of today. Gradually, clouds will give way to sunshine before more showers and storms pop up this afternoon. Keep the umbrellas nearby! Highs today will be in the upper 80s this afternoon.
It looks like a hot and humid weekend is on the way across the area. We’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low 90s. Stay cool!
TROPICS: We’re watching two areas in the tropics. Tropical Storm Josephine continues to move west across the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean. Minor strengthening is possible over the next 24 hours before weakening occurs over the weekend and early next week. Josephine is likely to fall apart by the middle of next week at the latest. Josephine should stay north of the Caribbean islands and have no impact on any land areas. We’re also watching an area of low pressure developing near the Tidewater of Virginia. There is a chance that this will develop into a tropical depression or storm as it moves away from the US. This poses no threat to any land areas!
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
