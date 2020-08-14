Myrtle Beach Speedway announces schedule changes for final race

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Myrtle Beach Speedway announces several changes to the schedule ahead of the track’s final race on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the speedway said pit gates will now open at 8 a.m., with open practice starting at 9 a.m.
Gates for the grandstands will open at 2 p.m. and the first green flag will drop at 4:15 p.m. If Saturday’s race is rained out, officials said the final race will be held on Sunday instead.
This weekend will mark the final race at Myrtle Beach Speedway after 62 years. Horry County Council is scheduled to consider a proposal to rezone the property during its meeting on Aug. 18.
