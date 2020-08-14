New animal shelter coming to Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials say they will soon be building a new animal shelter in Moncks Corner
The new county-owned animal shelter will be built on a vacant piece of land on Central Berkeley Drive, right off Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, Berkeley County Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer said.
"The County is in need of a new animal shelter facility because we are outgrowing the current one, seeing more animals daily," Moldenhauer said. "This new facility will provide more space and amenities for County animals."
Officials say the current Berkeley County animal shelter, located off Cyprus Gardens Road, is on land not owned by the county, and therefore under lease.
However, Moldenhauer says its lease is up in 2023, but they hope to move over to the new county animal center which will be on land owned by the county.
The county says they anticipate construction finishing by the end of Feb. 2021.
Moldenhauer says the new facility is being built with money from a general obligation bond, so some of the funds will come from tax revenue.
Bidding on this development is currently open, and ends September 2 at 11 a.m. Moldenhauer said. The county already has architectural and engineering plans and they say they are now looking for a firm to do the actual building work.
To post a bid for the procurement process head to the Berkeley County government website.
Once selected, Moldenhauer says the cost of the project will be released.
The procurement document has been released and shows plans for different areas in the new Animal Center, like for reception, surgery, surgery prep, as well as designated areas for free-roaming cats and volunteer areas.
Moldenhauer says the deadline to send written questions about the shelter is August 21 at noon.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.