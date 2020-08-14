Police arrest man they say assaulted man, stole car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is in custody after police say he assaulted another man and stole his car, then leading police on a car chase.
Eric Tillman man has been arrested and charged following a car chase in North Charleston that police as started with a carjacking.
At around 2:41 Thursday morning, police saw a car without any rear lights and not maintaining its lane on I-26 westbound near Aviation Avenue, according to a police report.
Police tried to stop the car, but the car reportedly started to accelerate, still swerving between lanes. Police say they pursued the car for approximately 12 miles on I-26, reaching speeds of up for 95 miles per hour.
The car began to pull onto the shoulder of the road near exit 199 and the suspect who was identified as Tillman stepped out of the car, laid facedown on the road and put his arms to the side.
After police searched the car and detained Tillman, police say he told them that someone stole drugs from him, so he stole their car. Another officer not on scene spoke to a victim claiming that he was assaulted and that his car was stolen in the process. The car mentioned was the same as the car Tillman was driving.
Tillman has been charged with carjacking, first-degree assault and battery, leaving the scene with property damage, and failure to stop for blue lights.
