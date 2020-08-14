S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday’s update on COVID-19 cases in South Carolina from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control marked the first time this week the number of newly-confirmed cases was above 1,000.
But it also marked the third consecutive day in which the percent-positive of COVID-19 testing dropped from the day before.
The state reported 1,015 new confirmed cases, 20 new probable cases, 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880, probable cases to 961, confirmed deaths to 2,106, and 98 probable deaths.
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
- Inpatient beds: 8,437 of 10,267 in use; 81.82% utilization rate; 1,296 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 1,126 of 1,465 in use; 77.34% utilization rate; 327 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 520 of 1,566 in use; 198 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday are below:
