You Paid For It: New water well in Awendaw coming soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a three-year delay, a project to build a second water well in the Town of Awendaw finally has the green light again.
Currently, there's a single water well in Awendaw that serves people as far as 15 miles away in several directions.
“DHEC requires us to have two sources of water. Right now we only have one source of water which is a well behind Town Hall,” Town Administrator Bill Wallace said.
He tells us money from the tobacco settlement years ago helped them start building a second well on Sewee Road.
"It was a situation where we got a check and they basically said- this is it- don't ask for any more money! This is what you got. So we built what we could build with that money," he said.
That included a well, a 200,000 gallon ground storage tank, and a building for the water treatment equipment. "But we did not have enough money to finish the full operation," Wallace said.
After years of legal issues, bumps in the road and needing new bids, Wallace says Rural Development has finally worked out the loans and grants they need to finish the project, more than $685,000.
"What this will do is give us another source of water to help if this well at town hall is ever damaged or have a problem, we'll be able to have the other source of water that can serve the same number of people we're serving now."
He says will also improve water quality and water pressure, and make them compliant with DHEC requirements.
He says they are finalizing a contract with the construction team.
