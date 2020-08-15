Back to School Bash: Free school supplies giveaway in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center in Summerville says they will be sponsoring their largest school supplies giveaway yet.
The Back to School Bash will be held at Doty Field in Summerville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, The Community Resource Center said. Doty Field is located at 320 N. Laurel Street in Summerville, giveaway organizers said.
The giveaway, The Community Resource Center said, is expected to provide free school supplies to approximately 2,500 children.
However due to COVID-19, Back to School Bash Executive Director Louis L. Smith said that the giveaway will be conducted as a drive-thru.
Those who would like to receive supplies must register online or stop by the Community Resource Center on 116 W. 2nd North Street in Summerville, Smith said.
Children must be present to redeem supplies, but Smith said to contact him at 843-530-6473 or send an email to Summervilleschoolbash@gmail.com for more information.
