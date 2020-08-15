Charleston Battery Come Back from Two Down to Secure Victor

The first five minutes of the second half also didn’t go the Battery’s way as Atlanta converted a corner kick in the 51st minute to go ahead by 2. Breno had a brilliant block but couldn’t get it out of a packed box and Atlanta’s Efrain Morales knocked it in on the rebound. The tides began to shift minutes later as both Cichero and Lewis scored and equalized within two minutes of each other. Not settling with their own scores on the evening, it was all Cichero and Lewis for the go ahead goal. After a throw in from defender Kyle Nelson, Cichero sailed it from midfield over the Atlanta defense to a perfectly placed Lewis to knock it with the side of his foot from the left side of the goal. “I made my run, Mauro crossed it and I just had to make sure I put it on target,” Lewis commented.