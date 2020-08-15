Deputies say they are investigating a robbery at Dollar General

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a robbery at a John’s Island Dollar General.
Deputies say that the robbery occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday at a Dollar General in the 900 block of Main Road on Johns Island.
The suspect was armed with a screwdriver and deputies say the robber stole cash from the business.
This is an active investigation and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 843-202-1700.
