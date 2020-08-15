Orangeburg County deputies looking for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man who went missing last week from an Orangeburg County interstate rest area.
“This individual was reported to us as missing on Saturday but he’s been missing a few days,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information on this man, please contact the sheriff’s office immediately.”
Rubio Flores, 43, was last seen on Aug. 11 around 10:30 p.m. at an I-95 rest area near Santee in Orangeburg County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Flores is said to have walked off from acquaintances at the northbound I-95 rest area.
The acquaintances were traveling north when Flores went missing.
Flores is described as a Hispanic male with blue eyes standing around 5′4″ and weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build.
Flores's last known clothing is said to be black jeans and a black T-shirt.
If anyone has any information on Flores’s location, they are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
