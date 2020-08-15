Deputies: 1 arrested after property line dispute ends in shooting

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have arrested a man after a property line dispute in McClellanville ended in gunfire.
Howard Gerald, 68, has been arrested for second degree assault and battery after an incident that deputies day began as an argument between two families.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Tibwin Road in McClellanville at 9 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived, families members had been arguing with each other over property lines between two addresses, deputies say.
A report states Gerald allegedly discharged a shotgun toward family members at the neighboring address causing one of the other family members to return fire and damage Gerald’s home.
Deputies say Howard’s niece allegedly received a graze wound when Howard discharged the shotgun. Spent shotgun shells were also found the report states.
