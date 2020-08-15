S.C. reports 986 new cases of COVID-19, 51 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 986 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday and 51 deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 104,874, probable cases to 1,008, confirmed deaths to 2,156, and 104 probable deaths.
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
- Inpatient beds: 8,304 of 10,314 in use; 80.51% utilization rate; 1,296 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 1,112 of 1,449 in use; 76.74% utilization rate; 327 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 526 of 1,549 in use; 181 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:
