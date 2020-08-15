S.C. reports 986 new cases of COVID-19, 51 additional deaths

August 15, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 986 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday and 51 deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 104,874, probable cases to 1,008, confirmed deaths to 2,156, and 104 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 922,143
Total tests reported to DHEC on Wednesday 6,012
Percent Positive in latest test results 16.4%

DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:

  • Inpatient beds: 8,304 of 10,314 in use; 80.51% utilization rate; 1,296 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
  • ICU beds: 1,112 of 1,449 in use; 76.74% utilization rate; 327 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
  • Ventilators: 526 of 1,549 in use; 181 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,317 59
Berkeley County 4,401 70
Charleston County 12,780 200
Colleton County 843 35
Dorchester County 3,203 56
Georgetown County 1,517 25
Orangeburg County 2,547 75
Williamsburg County 1,063 31

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:

