School Supplies Giveaway scheduled in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizations in Monck’s Corner say they will be holding their third annual Back to School Bash for students in need of school supplies.
Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and Community’s Hope Impact Center say they are hosting their third annual Back-to-School Bash at Community’s Hope Impact Center on 212 Cooper St. in Moncks Corner.
Organizers say the giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
“We understand that the pandemic has led to an increase in the need for resources and supplies, and we are committed to working with our partners to address these needs and serve our members and the community,” Molina Healthcare of South Carolina Community Engagement Manager Johanna Perez said.
Perez said families can safely receive a backpack filled with school supplies and food from Harvesting Hope Food Pantry.
This event is free and open to the public, while supplies last, Perez said.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Perez also said this event will be conducted in a drive-thru fashion, with attendees staying safely in their cars and staff members wearing a mask and gloves.
At the event, Molina said they will distribute approximately 150 drawstring backpacks filled with school supplies.
Perez said each backpack will include a ruler, notebook, construction paper, folder and stress ball, which can help with managing mental health. Additionally, Molina said they are sponsoring a food distribution in partnership with Harvesting Hope Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the site of the event.
