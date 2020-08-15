Tracking two tropical storms and weekend storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More of the same across the Lowcountry as we watch for another round of showers and storms today. We expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Be on the lookout for a few showers late this morning with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any storms could heavy rain and frequent lightning today. The rain chance will decrease a bit over the next few days with mainly dry weather by Monday.
TROPICS: Two tropical storms right now in the Atlantic Ocean but neither pose threats to the United States. Tropical Storm Kyle is off the Northeast coast moving away from the US. Tropical Storm Josephine should begin to weaken tomorrow or Monday. The storm is expected to dissipate before turning toward Bermuda by midweek.
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
TUESDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
