Tracking two tropical storms and weekend storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More of the same across the Lowcountry as we watch for another round of showers and storms today. We expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Be on the lookout for a few showers late this morning with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any storms could heavy rain and frequent lightning today. The rain chance will decrease a bit over the next few days with mainly dry weather by Monday.