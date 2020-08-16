Berkeley County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on August 13.
Alaysia Wiley has black hair that was last known to be dyed and brown eyes, according to deputies. She is approximately 5′03 and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She does have a pierced nose and she was last known to be wearing a hoop in it.
Anyone with information on where Wiley is is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Williams at 843-719-5048 or the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.
