Deputies investigating hit and run, shots fired on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Deputies are investigating a hit and run that occurred Saturday night which led to shots being fired.
Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit and run with shots fired at around 8:30 Saturday night. A blue Mercury with paper tags struck a car near the intersection of Main Road and Maybank Highway on Johns Island, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the Mercury reportedly did not stop and left the scene. Deputies say the victim of the hit and run followed the Mercury, at which time the driver of the Mercury fired multiple shots toward her. She followed the Mercury on Maybank Highway onto Wadmalaw Island until it ran off the roadway into a ditch on Tacky Point Road.
The occupants of the Mercury exited and left the area. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the subjects. The victim was not injured. Her car was not hit by the gunfire.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
