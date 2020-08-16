FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon storms possible this afternoon, much cooler tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re off to a dry start in the Lowcountry, but there’s the chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. A cold front to the west plus the afternoon sea breeze should help elevate the chance for a couple of storms; Once again, any rain that develops could be slow-moving and lead to minor flooding. High temperatures should peak near 90 degrees with overnight lows forecast to fall to near 70 degrees! Enjoy the drier and cooler start to the new week because the afternoons will still feel hot and humid.
The chance for rain will be much lower thanks to a weak front trying to clear the area. Look for plenty of sunshine Monday with hot temperatures. The morning will continue to start off in the low 70s. A greater rain chance should arrive the second half of the work week. In the tropics, Kyle have become post-tropical. Tropical Storm Josephine continues to become less organized and will begin turning to the north in the next day or so. A trough over the U.S. will eventually help push the storm away from the U.S. Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching two areas of potential development. Bot have a low-end chance within the next 5 days, but it’s too early to tell how strong/weak the storms could become down the read.
TODAY: Isolated, afternoon storms possible; HIGH: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler; LOW: 71.
TOMORROW: Mainly dry and mostly sunny; HIGH: 89.
TUESDAY: Slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 91.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
