FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon storms possible this afternoon, much cooler tonight

The chance for rain will be much lower thanks to a weak front trying to clear the area. Look for plenty of sunshine Monday with hot temperatures. The morning will continue to start off in the low 70s. A greater rain chance should arrive the second half of the work week. In the tropics, Kyle have become post-tropical. Tropical Storm Josephine continues to become less organized and will begin turning to the north in the next day or so. A trough over the U.S. will eventually help push the storm away from the U.S. Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching two areas of potential development. Bot have a low-end chance within the next 5 days, but it’s too early to tell how strong/weak the storms could become down the read.