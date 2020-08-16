Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/15)

Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/15)
Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | August 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 10:00 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with a double (2), a walk, a run scored and an RBI in an 11-5 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .178 with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 5 innings giving up 5 hits, 3 runs with 1 walk and 2 K’s earning the victory in a 7-3 win over the Nationals. The Beaufort native is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 17 K’s in 18.2 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 1-5 with a double (5), a run scored, 2 RBI and a K in a 6-5 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .219 with 2 HR’s and 8 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Game PPD. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.