Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/15)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with a double (2), a walk, a run scored and an RBI in an 11-5 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .178 with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 5 innings giving up 5 hits, 3 runs with 1 walk and 2 K’s earning the victory in a 7-3 win over the Nationals. The Beaufort native is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 17 K’s in 18.2 IP.
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 1-5 with a double (5), a run scored, 2 RBI and a K in a 6-5 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .219 with 2 HR’s and 8 RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Game PPD. The Goose Creek native is batting .000
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
