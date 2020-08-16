Officers: 1 dead in fatal Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a single vehicle collision in Colleton County.
Officers say the vehicle was traveling north down Quail Drive at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when it veered off the right side of the road and struck a culvert and overturned.
Highway Patrol says the victim was not wearing their seat belt and was dead when authorities arrived on the scene.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Officers say this collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
