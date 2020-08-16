One dead following crash in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died after a single-car crash in Colleton County Sunday.
The crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Quail Drive.
Troopers say the victim was driving northbound on Quail Drive when it went off the roadway to the right, hit a ditch and overturned.
The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
