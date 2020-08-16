S.C. reports 537 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 537 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday and 9 deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 105,466, probable cases to 1,031, confirmed deaths to 2,165, and 104 probable deaths.
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
- Inpatient beds: 7,964 of 10,224 in use; 77.90% utilization rate; 1,161 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 1,105 of 1,447 in use; 76.36% utilization rate; 290 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 553 of 1,608 in use; 188 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:
