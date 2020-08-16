S.C. reports 537 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths

By Patrick Phillips | August 16, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 12:51 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 537 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday and 9 deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 105,466, probable cases to 1,031, confirmed deaths to 2,165, and 104 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 929,805
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 4,886
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.0%

DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:

  • Inpatient beds: 7,964 of 10,224 in use; 77.90% utilization rate; 1,161 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
  • ICU beds: 1,105 of 1,447 in use; 76.36% utilization rate; 290 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
  • Ventilators: 553 of 1,608 in use; 188 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,345 59
Berkeley County 4,418 70
Charleston County 12,821 201
Colleton County 845 35
Dorchester County 3,226 56
Georgetown County 1,530 25
Orangeburg County 2,575 76
Williamsburg County 1,079 31

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:

